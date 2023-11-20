Karthika Nair Ties the Knot with Rohit Menon in Trivandrum

Popular Malayalam actress Karthika Nair, recognized for her roles in films like ‘Proprietors: Kamath and Kamath,’ recently exchanged vows with Rohit Menon in a solemn ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The joyous occasion was documented by the actress on her Instagram account, where she shared glimpses of the wedding, captioning it, “Our royal fairy tale begins.”

This matrimonial union follows Karthika’s introduction of Rohit a month ago through a social media post featuring his photo. The engagement of the couple had taken place recently, adding to the excitement surrounding the wedding. Karthika, the daughter of veteran actors Radha and Rajasekharan Nair, had taken a hiatus from the South Indian film industry in 2015 after featuring in several films.

The wedding, a grand affair, attracted the presence of notable personalities from the South Indian film fraternity. Among the attendees was the renowned actor Chiranjeevi, a close friend of Radha. The actor, along with Radikaa Sarathkumar, graced the ceremony, capturing moments in photographs. The event also saw the participation of industry stalwarts like K Bhagyaraj, accompanied by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, as well as Revathy and Suhasini Maniratnam.

Advertisement

Karthika Nair stepped into the film industry with her debut in the 2009 Telugu film ‘Josh,’ starring alongside Naga Chaitanya. However, it was her second Tamil film, ‘Ko,’ featuring Jiiva and Piaa Bajpai, that catapulted her to fame. The actress gained further recognition with her role in the Malayalam film ‘Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath,’ opposite Dileep.

Known for her prowess in action-oriented roles, Karthika showcased her versatility in films such as the comedy ‘Brother of Bommali,’ the socially charged ‘Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai,’ and the Hindi epic TV series ‘Aarambh.’ After retiring from the movie scene in 2015, Karthika made her television debut in 2017 with the epic drama ‘Aarambh.’ The series, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Goldie Behl, aired on Star Plus and featured her opposite Rajneesh Duggal. In ‘Aarambh,’ Karthika portrayed the character of Devasena, a warrior queen, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics. The show concluded its run on 10 September 2017, marking a significant chapter in Karthika’s career.