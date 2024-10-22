‘Kanguva’ drops energetic YOLO song ahead of November release

The highly anticipated Tamil-language fantasy action film ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, continues to create buzz with the release of its new song “YOLO”.

Unveiled by the film’s makers on Monday, the track is a high-energy anthem with vibrant beats that encourage fans to live life to the fullest. The title “YOLO” stands for “You Only Live Once,” capturing the spirit of the song’s powerful message.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the track invites listeners to turn up the volume and let loose.

The announcement was made on social media, where the team behind ‘Kanguva’ urged fans to celebrate life, sharing, “One life! One Journey! Party hard because YOLO song is here.” The song, which has already garnered significant attention online, is likely to add to the excitement building around the movie.

Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, ‘Kanguva’ promises to be a visually stunning epic that blends fantasy, action, and history. Set across two timelines, the film takes viewers on a journey 1,500 years into the past, where Suriya’s character faces off against Bobby Deol’s villainous role. The star-studded cast also includes Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu, among others.

The film is one of the most expensive Indian productions ever made, with a budget exceeding ₹350 crore. Filmed across seven countries and various locations in India, ‘Kanguva’ promises a grand cinematic experience. The production, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally wrapped in January 2024 after 17 months of shooting.

The team behind the film includes cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy, editor Nishadh Yusuf, and of course, music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the movie’s release. ‘Kanguva’ is set to hit theaters on November 14, 2024, in multiple formats, including 3D and IMAX.