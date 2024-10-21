Shraddha Kapoor says THIS about ‘Aashiqui 3’

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who skyrocketed to fame with her role in the 2013 hit film Aashiqui 2, recently shared her thoughts on the franchise and her evolving career during the NDTV World Summit 2024. The event provided a platform for the star to reflect on her journey in the industry and discuss her latest projects, particularly the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2.

When asked about the possibility of an Aashiqui 3, Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm but clarified that she wasn’t aware of any concrete plans.

“Not that I know of. But I believe that if the makers decide to create a sequel, they will come up with something very interesting,” she said. The actress fondly recalled how Aashiqui 2 transformed her career, saying, “This film gave me so much love and appreciation. It was a pivotal moment for me.”

Originally directed by Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 was celebrated for its emotive storytelling and memorable soundtrack, starring Kapoor alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, resonating deeply with audiences across the country.

In addition to reflecting on her earlier work, Shraddha shared her excitement for Stree 2, which debuted on August 15, 2024, during the Independence Day festivities.

The film has already achieved tremendous success, grossing over ₹700 crore in India and marking another significant milestone in her career. Co-starring RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film continues to capture the hearts of audiences.

Shraddha Kapoor also expressed her gratitude for the support she received from her peers in the industry. She revealed a heartfelt moment with actress Tabu, who reached out to congratulate her on Stree 2’s success. “Tabu ma’am called me and shared the most amazing words of encouragement. She even sent me a personalized perfume with ‘Stree’ written on it. Her kind gesture made me feel empowered and proud of my achievements,” Kapoor shared.