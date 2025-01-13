Jayam Ravi renounces his old & popular name, becomes Ravi Mohan

Actor Ravi, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, has decided to embrace a fresh chapter in his life and career. Ahead of Pongal, the celebrated star announced a significant change: he wishes to be addressed as Ravi Mohan or simply Ravi, dropping the moniker “Jayam Ravi” that has been synonymous with his success.

In a heartfelt statement, Ravi explained the reasoning behind this decision. “From today, please call me Ravi or Ravi Mohan (not Jayam Ravi), a name that aligns with my personal and professional aspirations. This marks a new beginning for me, and I humbly request everyone to address me by this name going forward,” he shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Mohan (@jayamravi_official)

Ravi also revealed an exciting new venture—his very own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. Speaking about this endeavor, he expressed his passion for storytelling and his commitment to supporting fresh talent.

“I am thrilled to launch ‘Ravi Mohan Studios’, a space dedicated to crafting narratives that inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide. This is not just a professional milestone but also a platform to nurture emerging talent and bring meaningful stories to life,” he said.

In addition to his cinematic ambitions, Ravi emphasized his dedication to giving back to society. He announced the transformation of his fan clubs into a charitable organization, the ‘Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation’.

“My fans have always been my strength, motivating me to contribute to a better society. To channel their love and support, I am converting my fan clubs into a structured foundation. This initiative will focus on helping those in need and making a positive impact on our communities,” he explained.