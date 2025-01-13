Rana Daggubati unveils Virat Karrna’s jaw-dropping look in ‘Nagabandham’!

Actor Rana Daggubati recently shared an exciting update for fans of Indian cinema. He revealed the first look of Virat Karrna as Rudhra in the upcoming pan-Indian film ‘Nagabandham’.

The poster, unveiled on Rana’s Instagram Story, offers a glimpse of Karrna in a fierce and commanding avatar.

The striking poster showcases Karrna with a rugged look—curly hair, a thick beard, and a chiseled physique. His shirtless appearance highlights his six-pack abs, exuding raw strength and determination.

What truly grabs attention, however, is the dramatic scene in the poster: Rudhra battling a massive crocodile in the ocean. With sheer might, he holds the crocodile’s jaws open using his bare hands and a rope, symbolizing the character’s fearless and indomitable spirit.

Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios in collaboration with Abhishek Pictures, ‘Nagabandham’ promises a gripping story and an intense screenplay.

This ambitious project will release in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—catering to audiences across India. Currently in production, the film is going to hit theaters in 2025.

While Rana Daggubati is creating buzz with this cinematic revelation, he is also facing legal troubles. A complaint has been filed against him, producer D Venkatesh, and their family members regarding the alleged illegal demolition of a property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

The complainant, K. Nandukumar, claims to have leased the property from the accused and invested approximately ₹20 crores in renovations before the alleged conspiracy to take over the property.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 448, 452, and 458, along with section 120(B) for criminal conspiracy. The matter is currently under investigation, with court proceedings underway.

As fans eagerly await ‘Nagabandham’, the mix of cinematic anticipation and off-screen controversy keeps Rana Daggubati in the spotlight.