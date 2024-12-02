Inside Sobhita Dhulipala’s pelli kuturu ceremony: See pictures

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are set to tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. As the big day approaches, the pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing, steeped in tradition. Sobhita recently shared glimpses of her ‘pelli kuturu’ ceremony, a Telugu bridal ritual where she sought blessings from her elders.

Dressed in an elegant red and gold saree, the actress radiated joy as she participated in the meaningful rites. A standout feature of her look was the traditional ‘bottu’ adorning her forehead, symbolizing her cultural heritage.

In the heartwarming photos of pelli kuturu, Sobhita shares candid moments with family members. They applied turmeric paste to her feet, performed an ‘aarti’, and showered her with blessings as she officially embraced her journey to becoming a bride.

Instead of modern pre-wedding celebrations, the actress has embraced a more traditional route, setting a nostalgic tone for her wedding festivities.

The preparations for Sobhita and Chaitanya’s wedding began in October with the ‘goduma raayi pasupu danchadam’, a symbolic ceremony of crushing turmeric to mark the start of the wedding rituals.

More recently, the ‘raata sthaapana’ and ‘mangala snanam’ ceremonies were held, akin to a ‘haldi’ ritual in other Indian traditions. The next step is the ‘mehendi’ ceremony, followed by the much-anticipated wedding.

Dubbed the #SoChay wedding, this union is likely to blend simplicity with tradition. Both Sobhita and Chaitanya are wearing traditional ‘pattu’ silk outfits for the ceremony. The guest list includes close family, friends, and a handful of industry colleagues.

This is Chaitanya’s second marriage. He was previously in a marital relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two married in a lavish Goa ceremony in 2017. The couple separated in 2021. Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating two years ago and made their relationship official with an engagement in August.