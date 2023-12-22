India’s ‘2018: Everyone is a hero’ misses final Oscars nomination

India’s cinematic aspirations for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards were dashed as the highly anticipated Malayalam film “2018: Everyone Is A Hero,” featuring the stellar duo Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban, failed to secure a spot among the final nominees in the International Feature Film category.

The Film Federation of India had enthusiastically endorsed the film as the nation’s official submission, yet it failed to clinch a coveted position among the 15 shortlisted films announced by the discerning panel at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Despite being a nation with a rich and diverse film industry, the last time an Indian film earned the distinction of an Oscar nomination in this category was nearly two decades ago, with Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus, “Lagaan,” in 2001. The conspicuous absence of Indian entries in the final rounds of the prestigious awards has become a recurring theme, leaving cinephiles and industry insiders yearning for a breakthrough.

The 15 films that successfully advanced to the next stage of contention in the International Feature Film category hail from a mosaic of countries, including Ukraine, Germany, and the United Kingdom. India’s omission from this select list underscores the fierce competition and stringent selection process that characterizes the Oscar journey. A total of 88 countries and regions submitted their entries, making the competition exceptionally fierce.

In the intricate ballet of Oscar nominations, members of the Academy engaged in meticulous preliminary voting, adhering to stringent viewing requirements to maintain eligibility. As the nominations round approaches, members from diverse branches will embark on a cinematic odyssey, dedicating their time to watch all 15 shortlisted films before casting their decisive votes.

The final revelations across all categories will take place on January 23, creating an air of anticipation and excitement within the global film community.

The climax of this cinematic spectacle will unfold on March 10 at the illustrious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the 96th Oscars ceremony, hosted by the irreverently witty Jimmy Kimmel, will commence an hour earlier than tradition, gracing screens live at 7 p.m. ET.