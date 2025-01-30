India Post honors Sivakumar’s art, son Suriya expresses pride

Actor Suriya is beaming with pride as the India Post pays a remarkable tribute to his father, veteran actor and artist Sivakumar.

During the inauguration of TANAPEX 2025, a philatelic exhibition, the department released a special picture postcard album titled ‘Tamil Nadu 1960s’, featuring Sivakumar’s watercolor paintings of iconic landmarks across the state.

Taking to social media, Suriya expressed his admiration, writing, “Passion makes art timeless. My dad’s selfless love for watercolor and spot painting is now immortalized as postcards by the Indian Postal Department. Even more proud today, Appa.”

The exclusive postcard collection showcases paintings of historically and culturally significant sites, including the LIC building on Mount Road, the majestic Brihadeeshwarar Temple in Thanjavur, Trichy’s Rock Fort, the Dhun Building, Mahabalipuram’s iconic chariots, the Gingee Fort, Tiruvannamalai Temple, and the serene landscapes of Kanyakumari.

Each artwork captures the essence of Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage, making the postcards a treasured keepsake.

Sivakumar’s journey as an artist is as inspiring as his acting career. Before stepping into the film industry, he arrived in Chennai with dreams of becoming a world-class painter.

In an earlier interview, he recalled his early struggles, often going without basic necessities but holding on to his passion for art.

One of his most cherished memories was his trip to Mahabalipuram in 1961. Lacking the money for travel, he and his friend Senapathy rode bicycles for nearly 60 kilometers to reach the historic site. He spent hours capturing the beauty of the seashore and the monolithic sculptures, before pedaling back to Chennai.