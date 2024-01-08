Guntur Kaaram trailer: Mahesh Babu’s power-packed saga arrives

In a much-anticipated revelation, the makers of the upcoming Telugu film, “Guntur Kaaram,” have unveiled the official trailer, sending waves of excitement among fans eager to witness the charismatic Mahesh Babu in action. Directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles, promising a riveting tale of action and drama.

The trailer, released with a slight delay, has quickly become the talk of the town. Mahesh Babu takes center stage as Ramana, a character portrayed with finesse and vigor. The trailer provides a glimpse into the storyline, yet the filmmakers have adeptly kept the narrative under wraps, adding an air of mystery to the much-anticipated project.

From the onset, Mahesh Babu captivates the audience with his powerful delivery of mass dialogues and seamless execution of intense action sequences. The character of Ramana unfolds in the trailer, revealing a tale of abandonment and growth in the city of Guntur. Ramya Krishnan portrays a mother who has seemingly left her eldest son, to navigate the challenges of life in Guntur.

Sreeleela enters the narrative as the love interest of Ramana, adding a romantic angle to the action-packed storyline. Jagapathi Babu, in a compelling role, appears to play the protective father of Sreeleela’s character. This definitely sets the stage for emotional complexities within the plot.

“Guntur Kaaram,” a Telugu-language action drama, is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. The ensemble cast includes Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam.

The film, initially announced as SSMB28, marks Mahesh Babu’s 28th venture as the lead. The makers unveiled its original title in May 2023. Principal photography commenced in September 2022, predominantly shot in Hyderabad, concluding in late December 2023. The soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, complements the cinematic experience, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Naveen Nooli.

Mark your calendars, as “Guntur Kaaram” is ready to hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024. This coincides with the festive occasion of Sankranti. Prepare for an immersive cinematic journey, as the film promises a perfect blend of action, emotion, and the spice of Guntur.