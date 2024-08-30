Gayathri Raghuram calls for sweeping reforms following Hema Committee Report

Tamil actor and AIADMK women’s wing deputy secretary Gayathri Raghuram has called for transformative changes in response to the Justice Hema Committee’s report on alleged sexual exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. Her remarks come in the wake of revelations that have shaken the industry, emphasizing the need for broader structural reforms.

The Justice Hema Committee, established by the Kerala government in 2017 and led by a former Kerala High Court judge, recently made headlines with its detailed report on sexual harassment and exploitation faced by women in Malayalam cinema. The redacted version of the report, released earlier this month, highlights disturbing patterns of abuse and exploitation, primarily perpetrated by a small group of influential male figures in the industry. This has spurred significant discussion and calls for change.

Gayathri Raghuram, speaking to ANI, praised the Kerala government’s initiative in forming the committee but underscored that committees alone are insufficient. “The Malayalam film industry issue is not one of its kind,” she said. “It’s a reflection of a larger problem across Indian cinema, whether it’s Bollywood or Mollywood. The industry needs a unified approach and more systemic changes.”

She also criticized the current state of female representation in leadership roles, arguing for gender parity in all organizational structures. “Women need equal representation in every parent body and union,” Raghuram asserted. “The ultimate goal should be 50 percent representation for both men and women to ensure that women’s voices and concerns are truly heard.”

Her call for increased female representation aligns with her broader advocacy for women’s rights. Gayathri Raghuram emphasized the importance of implementing a 33 percent reservation for women to address the systemic issues highlighted by the report. She pointed out that past female leaders like former Chief Ministers have been few and far between, with current leadership still predominantly male, which she believes impedes progress in addressing these critical issues.

The Justice Hema Committee’s findings reveal that the Malayalam film industry is in control of a handful of male producers, directors, and actors, creating a toxic environment for women professionals. This control, according to the report, has led to a culture of exploitation and harassment, which has seen exacerbation due to lack of effective oversight and accountability.

In response to the committee’s findings, the Kerala government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the reported cases. The SIT, recently bolstered with additional female officers, is going to investigate the allegations and ensuring that all related cases go through thorough examination.

Raghuram’s remarks also touched on the broader implications of the #MeToo movement, which she feels sidelined or trivialized. “The #MeToo movement should not be seen as a passing trend,” she stated. “It’s a critical platform for addressing serious issues. Unfortunately, it often gets dismissed or ignored by those in power.”

She also highlighted the challenges faced by women in industries where political influence is strong, such as in Tamil Nadu, where she claims the DMK’s dominance makes it difficult for women to come forward with complaints. This, she argues, further underscores the need for structural reforms and increased female representation at all levels.

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report has been a significant moment for the Malayalam film industry, shining a light on long-standing issues of gender-based violence and exploitation. As the SIT begins its investigations, the hope is that these efforts will lead to meaningful changes and a safer, more equitable environment for women in cinema.