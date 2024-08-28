Swara Bhasker slams Bollywood’s patriarchy amid Hema Committee Report

Swara Bhasker has recently weighed in on the Justice Hema Committee’s report detailing sexual exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. The report, which was released on August 19, has sparked widespread discussion and distress. It reveals a pattern of abuse that resonates deeply with Bhasker.

In an Instagram post, Bhasker criticized the industry’s longstanding patriarchal structure, highlighting the systemic issues that have long plagued showbiz. She expressed her heartbreak over the familiar nature of the committee’s findings, pointing out that while the specifics might differ, the overall issues reported align closely with broader patterns of abuse known across industries.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Bhasker underscored the persistent silence and complicity within the film industry. She criticized the industry’s aversion to disruption. In her explanation, she wrote that any challenge to the status quo, even when morally justified, often meets with resistance and dismissal.

The Kerala government formed the Justice Hema Committee after the high-profile assault case involving actor Dileep in 2017. The committee’s expansive 233-page report highlights gender inequality and sexual harassment issues, bringing to light the struggles faced by women within the Malayalam film industry.

Bhasker’s comments draw attention to the feudal nature of the industry. In this industry, powerful figures often receive shielding from accountability. She emphasized that this environment fosters a culture where silence is valued over speaking out. Swara emphasized that those who dare to challenge the system are labeled as troublemakers.

Acknowledging the brave women who came forward with their testimonies and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for their advocacy, Swara Bhasker lauded their courage and solidarity. She commended their efforts as a crucial step in addressing the industry’s deep-rooted problems. She also stressed that real change must come from those in positions of power. That was in reference to who are responsible for creating and maintaining these inequitable conditions.

Bhasker’s reflections serve as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of abuse in showbiz. She highlights urgent need for systemic reform to ensure a safer and more equitable working environment for women.