Who is Usha? Malayalam star recalls slapping senior actor and support from Mohanlal

In light of recent revelations from the Hema Committee Report, Usha, the acclaimed Malayalam actress, has shared a troubling incident from her past. In a recent interview, she recounted an unsettling experience from a 1992 Gulf show, where a senior actor behaved inappropriately toward her in an elevator. Disturbed by his actions, Usha responded by slapping him, an act she says was met with unexpected criticism.

For those unfamiliar, Usha, whose full name is Haseena Haneef, has made significant contributions to the Malayalam film industry. Known for her work as an actress, singer, and anchor, she has been a prominent figure in over 70 films. Her acting career began as a child artist in the 1984 film “Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu.” Over the years, she has appeared in notable films such as “Karutha Joothan,” “Achayans,” “Aakashamittayee,” and “Lolans,” among many others. Usha has also featured in Malayalam serials like “Bhagyajathakam” and “Kumkumacheppu” and has been part of devotional albums like “Devipooja.”

Beyond her acting career, Usha has made a mark as a singer and presenter. She has sung in music videos such as “Punyangalude Pookkalam” and “Ee Kalavum Kadannu Pokum” and hosted a program called “Business Talks” for Kerala Vision.

Born Haseena Haneef to Muhammed Haneef, an assistant sub-inspector with the Kerala Police, and Hafsa Beevi, Usha hails from Alisherry in Alappuzha district, Kerala. She has two brothers, Haseeb and Hanees, who also work in the film industry. Usha’s early education was at Government Mohammedan’s Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha. Before making her film debut, she honed her skills as a theatre artist.

Usha’s transition to cinema began with her role as the heroine opposite Balachandra Menon in the 1988 film “Kandathum Kettathum.” In 2011, she married Chennai-based businessman Nazar Abdul Khader. Reflecting on her career, Usha revealed that the incident with the senior actor not only shocked her but also negatively impacted her opportunities in the industry. She was labeled “arrogant” for confronting the actor, who has since passed away, which is why she has chosen not to disclose his identity. According to Usha, actors Mohanlal and Sukumari conforted her.

Usha’s brave disclosure highlights the challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry, even from well-respected figures. Her story sheds light on the difficult choices many face when dealing with misconduct and the subsequent professional consequences that can follow.