Khushbu Sundar urges support for women after Hema Committee Report

Khushbu Sundar, former actress and current politician, has voiced her strong support for women who have bravely spoken out about sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Sundar’s comments, shared on X (formerly Twitter), praise the courage of women who have stood up against abuse and express her frustration with the broader issue of sexual harassment across various fields.

In her post, Sundar acknowledged the widespread nature of harassment, noting that while it affects women across many professions, it is particularly disheartening to see them facing such challenges alone. She emphasized that while both men and women can be victims, women disproportionately bear the brunt of such exploitation. Sundar’s reflections come amid a broader discussion spurred by the Hema Committee report, which has shed light on troubling patterns of misconduct in the Malayalam film industry.

Sundar also shared a personal note about discussions with her daughters, who are deeply empathetic towards the victims highlighted in the report. She stressed the importance of speaking out about harassment, regardless of the timing, to aid in healing and effective investigation. Sundar acknowledged the additional hurdles faced by victims, such as fear of shame and victim-blaming, which can hinder their willingness to come forward.

Addressing her own past, Khushbu Sundar recounted her experience of abuse by her father, underscoring that such personal traumas are not merely career compromises but profound violations that deeply affect one’s sense of trust and security. She called on men to show solidarity with victims, highlighting that every man is born to a woman who has endured significant challenges.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Mohanlal, a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, has resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the report’s revelations. His resignation, along with those of other executive committee members, comes in response to demands from within the industry for those facing harassment allegations to step down. This move follows growing pressure from female actors and other members who have publicly addressed issues of discrimination and harassment.

In response to the Hema Committee’s findings, the Kerala government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate these allegations. The SIT will include additional women officers and take over relevant cases from local police stations to ensure a thorough and sensitive inquiry.

As the Malayalam film industry grapples with these revelations, Sundar’s comments and the ongoing actions reflect a crucial moment for accountability and reform in the face of longstanding issues of harassment and discrimination.