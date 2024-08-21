Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ release delayed to Oct 31

Fans of Dulquer Salmaan will have to exercise a bit more patience as the release of his upcoming film, ‘Lucky Baskhar’, has been pushed back. Originally set for September 7, the film will now premiere on October 31, 2024.

The announcement was made on the film’s official X account, where the creators cited a commitment to enhancing the film’s quality as the reason for the delay. The post read, “Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it’s essential for our film’s quality! #LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theaters worldwide. Grand release on Oct 31st, 2024. #LuckyBaskharOnOct31st.” Dulquer Salmaan also took to Instagram to share the updated release date and a new poster for the film.

In ‘Lucky Baskhar’, Dulquer Salmaan takes on the role of Lucky Baskhar, a modest bank cashier. Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film explores Baskhar’s intriguing journey from a simple life to unexpected wealth. The recently released teaser, unveiled during Eid, teases this transformation, featuring a memorable line by Dulquer: “A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged.”

The film is directed by Venky Atluri, who is known for his critically acclaimed work on ‘Sir/Vaathi’. The cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady opposite Dulquer. The musical score for the film is being composed by the talented GV Prakash Kumar, while Nimish Ravi is handling the cinematography. The production design is by Banglan, a National Award winner, with editing by Navin Nooli.

Fans of Dulquer Salmaan and those looking forward to a new cinematic experience will need to mark their calendars for October 31. The extended wait promises a film that aims to offer a special Diwali experience.