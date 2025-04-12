‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’: Top ten finalists announced

The top ten finalists of ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, a competition under the ‘Create in India’ Challenge, part of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 were announced today.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the challenge aims to celebrate innovation, creativity, and collaboration in music production and live performance.

The shortlisted finalists will perform at WAVES being held from May 1-4, in Mumbai. The finalists include; Srikanth Vemula(Mumbai, Maharashtra), Mayank Harish Vidhani( Mumbai, Maharashtra), Kshitij Nagesh Khodwe(Pune, Maharashtra), Aaditya Dilbaghi (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Aditya Upadhyaya (Kumarikata, Assam), Devansh Rastogi (New Delhi), Sumit Biltu Chakraborty (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Mark Ryan Syiemlieh ( Mumbai, Maharashtra), Dibyajit Ray (Bongaigaon, Assam), and Nobajyoty Boruah (Mumbai, Maharashtra).

