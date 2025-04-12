CEC visits Rajrappa, lauds Jharkhand’s electoral integrity

India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, on Saturday lauded Jharkhand’s participatory democracy, noting that the state’s electoral processes reflect near-total voter satisfaction, with no pending appeals related to voter registration in any district.

Speaking at a volunteer interaction programme at the CCL Guest House auditorium in Rajrappa, Kumar engaged with individuals who had served in past elections and praised their commitment. “The Election Commission of India has always stood by the voter—yesterday, today, and always,” he said, underscoring the need for every citizen aged 18 and above to be enrolled as a voter.

Advertisement

He elaborated on the structured electoral facilitation at the booth level, highlighting the roles of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and political parties’ entitlement to appoint booth agents. Citizens aggrieved by decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer may appeal to the District Election Officer (DEO) and subsequently to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) if required.

Advertisement

Notably, Kumar reported that no appeals are currently pending before any DEO or CEO office in Jharkhand—an achievement he credited to the state’s efficient election administration.

Earlier, the CEC chaired an experience-sharing session where election volunteers recounted their field experiences. Their testimonies, he said, offered insight into the operational depth and resilience of India’s electoral system.

Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar, in his welcome address, encouraged volunteers to ask questions freely. “The presence of the CEC among us is both honouring and empowering,” he remarked.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner and DEO Chandan Kumar commended the dedication of the volunteers and extended his best wishes. Sub-Divisional Officer Anurag Tiwari and master trainer Sanjay Kumar Rai also addressed the gathering.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Neha Arora, Additional CEO, who expressed gratitude to all participants.

Also present were Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, Joint CEO Subodh Kumar, election officials, BLOs, and a broad representation of district volunteers.

Gyanesh Kumar is on a two-day tour of Jharkhand and will visit several remote and sensitive areas to review preparations for the forthcoming polls.