Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara chapter 1’ begins 4th shoot schedule

The buzz surrounding Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film, ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, is reaching new heights as the production gears up for its fourth shooting phase next week. This highly anticipated film from Hombale Films has been generating significant interest ever since the release of its gripping first-look teaser, which showcased Shetty in a riveting and intense new role.

According to insiders, the upcoming schedule is going to feature a grand-scale action sequence that promises to push the film’s cinematic boundaries. The source revealed, “The 4th shooting schedule for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ will kick off next week and is expected to include a major action set piece, further enhancing the film’s visual spectacle.”

The impressive track record of ‘Kantara’ fuels the excitement surrounding the film. The film already made waves by winning the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award at the 70th National Film Awards in 2022, a testament to its widespread appeal and quality.

Rishab Shetty, the driving force behind ‘Kantara’, is no stranger to acclaim. As a prominent figure in Kannada cinema, Shetty has made a significant mark as an actor, director, and producer. His work on ‘Kantara’ has not only been a critical and commercial success but has also earned him several prestigious awards, including three National Film Awards, two Karnataka State Film Awards, and two Filmfare Awards.

With the fourth shooting schedule on the horizon, fans can look forward to even more thrilling moments and cinematic excellence from ‘Kantara Chapter 1’. As the film continues to build anticipation, it’s clear that Shetty and his team are delivering an unforgettable experience. Keep an eye out for more updates as the production unfolds!