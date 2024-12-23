Dulquer Salmaan pens cute note for wife Amaal on 13th anniversary

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate a special milestone—his 13th wedding anniversary with wife Amaal Salmaan.

In a heartfelt post, Dulquer reflected on their journey together, sharing glimpses of their life as a couple and parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

The actor beautifully described how their relationship has evolved over the years, from calling each other husband and wife to now being known as “Maryam’s papa and mamma.”

“Life feels like the roads I love driving on,” Dulquer wrote, comparing their journey to a mix of twists, turns, and smooth stretches. “Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times, silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold, I believe we can reach anywhere. And in style.”

Dulquer’s heartfelt words were accompanied by a series of adorable photos, capturing cherished moments with Amaal.

The post resonated with fans and friends alike, who filled the comments with love and congratulatory messages.

Married since 2011, Dulquer and Amaal share a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Over the years, the couple has often shared glimpses of their personal life, giving fans a peek into their loving bond.

On the professional front, Dulquer last appeared in ‘Lucky Baskar’, now streaming on Netflix. The film, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, showcases Dulquer in an entirely new avatar as a humble bank cashier navigating an extraordinary life journey. Directed by Venky Atluri, whose previous work ‘Sir/Vaathi’ received critical acclaim, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady.

Dulquer’s versatility continues to shine, with his prominent role in the blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.