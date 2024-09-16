Did you know Saif Ali Khan filmed action scenes for 10 nights straight in ‘Devara’?

As the release date of “Devara: Part 1” draws near, anticipation is building for this high-octane film, set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle with a standout action sequence that has already garnered attention for its intensity and scale. In a remarkable feat of stamina and dedication, Saif Ali Khan’s powerful introduction scene was filmed over the course of ten consecutive nights.

This grueling shoot combined live-action locations with meticulously designed studio setups to create an unforgettable experience for viewers. The scene, which delves into mythological themes and features a dramatic blood sacrifice, is pivotal in the struggle for ancestral weapons among four rival villages.

The action-packed sequence was brought to life by an elite team of stunt coordinators, including the renowned Peter Hein, Solomon, and Kenny Bates. Known for their work on some of the biggest action films, this trio ensured that the scene was both visually striking and physically demanding.

NTR Jr., who stars alongside Saif Ali Khan, praised the epic nature of the shoot. “Saif sir has delivered some phenomenal action sequences in this movie. We worked with top-tier action directors to bring these large, violent sequences to life. The highlight was definitely the intense fight scene we shot for ten nights, which is raw, mythologically rooted, and incredibly demanding,” he shared.

“Devara: Part 1” continues the successful collaboration between NTR Jr. and director Koratala Siva, known for their commitment to creating compelling and memorable narratives. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor alongside Saif Ali Khan.