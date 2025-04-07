‘Race 4’: Ramesh Taurani spills the beans on Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s casting

As one of the most famous franchises of Bollywood is gearing up for a reboot, fans have been buzzing with anticipation. Saif Ali Khan headlined the first two instalments of the series while ‘Race 3’ starred Salman Khan. While the first two parts emerged as blockbusters, fans weren’t as happy with the third instalment. With the buzz for ‘Race 4’ alive, several reports suggesting Saif’s return and Sidharth Malhotra’s casting have been swirling for a while. Now, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed being in talks with the two actors.

Taking to Instagram, Ramesh Taurani’s TIPS Films dropped a statement about ‘Race 4.’ The statement reads, “We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next installment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our end.”

Featuring high-octane action sequences, a thrilling storyline, chart-busting music, and an ensemble cast, the film series has become a favourite. Fans believe that ‘Race 4’ will also bring on board a studded team for a gripping storyline.

The first ‘Race’ film premiered in 2008 and quickly became a fan favourite with its high-stakes narrative and action sequences. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, and Bipasha Basu, along with Anil Kapoor. It emerged as a massive box office success, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Meanwhile, the sequel, ‘Race 2,’ released in 2013. The title featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It continued the storyline of its predecessor. However, the third film took a different direction. ‘Race 3’ starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor.

