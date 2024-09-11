Devara: Part 1 trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor lead epic clash

The buzz surrounding “Devara: Part 1” has reached a fever pitch with the release of its trailer, which debuted at a glamorous event in Mumbai. This highly awaited film promises an exhilarating blend of power struggles and intense drama.

The Devara trailer offers a glimpse into a world where fear was once a distant concept, only to be disrupted by the emergence of a new and formidable force. The film, directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, marks the return of superstar Jr NTR after his acclaimed performances in “RRR,” which earned him Golden Globe and Oscar nods.

In “Devara: Part 1,” Jr NTR showcases his versatility with a dual role, embodying both Devara and Varadha. His characters are central to the plot, which unfolds in a dramatic coastal setting where power shifts and personal rivalries come into play.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, the trailer introduces a gripping storyline filled with strategic conflicts. Saif Ali Khan stars as Bhaira, a wrestling champion whose seemingly unshakable position is challenged by Jr NTR’s characters. The trailer teases a complex scheme from Bhaira to overpower the one who has introduced fear into their realm.

Adding a layer of emotional intrigue, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village girl who finds herself romantically involved with Jr NTR’s son. While the son’s disposition appears to contrast with his father’s, he is likely to confront significant trials as the narrative progresses.

At the Mumbai launch, Jr NTR described “Devara: Part 1” as a high-octane action drama. He expressed excitement about the film’s reception, particularly praising its final act. “It’s packed with action, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. The last 30 to 40 minutes will blow your mind,” he promised.

The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features three tracks—‘Fear Song,’ ‘Chuttamalle,’ and ‘Daavudi.’

“Devara: Part 1” reunites NTR Jr with director Koratala Siva, known for his successful film “Janatha Garage.” The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the presenter, the film is ready to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

In North India, Karan Johar will manage the film’s theatrical distribution.