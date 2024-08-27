‘Devara’ unveils new poster: Jr NTR’s double role promises ‘fear’

Netizens are eagerly awaiting the release of the ensemble film ‘Devara’, and the makers certainly know how to keep fans on their toes. ‘Devara’ stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. As the makers flaunt their poster game, they have unveiled another tantalizing poster titled “The Face of Fear.” With post-production work underway, the latest poster featuring Jr NTR has captivated fans. Scheduled for release on September 27, the new poster also includes a countdown, teasing the arrival of ‘fear.’

Jr NTR features in a double role, in the poster. In both versions of his look, he is wearing a pitch-black shirt and displays an intense expression. With piercing eyes and a menacing grin, the actor hints that something notorious and gripping is brewing. The only difference between the two looks is his hairstyle. The caption of the captivating post reads, “The faces of fear. In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big-screen experience. Let’s experience his Majestic Madness in theatres on September 27.”

Prior to the poster release, the makers launched the track “Dheere Dheere” (or “Chuttamalle”). Soon after its release, the track became embroiled in controversy. The track’s composer, Anirudh Ravichander, has faced backlash for alleged plagiarism. The ‘Devara’ violates the copyrights of the Sri Lankan hit track “Manike Mage Hithe,” reportedly. Meanwhile, as the controversy escalated, the original composer, Chamath Sangeeth, responded to the criticism.

To address the debate, Chamath commented that she is a great admirer of Anirudh’s work and is pleased to see him drawing inspiration from her song. Chamath asked fans, “Is it just me, or do you also think that these two songs sound very similar?” Furthermore, she remarked that “Devara songs might just be tributes to other songs at this point.”

‘Devara’ will release on September 27, and Karan Johar will distribute the Hindi version of the film. Announcing on social media, he wrote, “Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara – in cinemas September 27, 2024.