Saif Ali Khan ignites the screen as Bhaira in ‘Devara’

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday, fans have been treated to an electrifying sneak peek into his role in the highly anticipated film, ‘Devara’. The latest teaser, just 52 seconds long, offers a tantalizing glimpse of Khan’s character, Bhaira, showcasing the actor in two dramatically different yet equally intense scenarios.

In the video, Khan’s Bhaira is portrayed as an unstoppable force. The teaser plunges viewers into a high-octane wrestling match and a gripping chase through dense forests. This portrayal is a departure from Khan’s previous roles, presenting him in a fierce and commanding light that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The makers of ‘Devara’ have hyped up Khan’s role with the tagline, “His Presence is a Celebration of Havoc. The HUNT will be more brutal than ever,” setting the stage for an action-packed cinematic experience.

‘Devara’ is shaping up to be a major release in the Indian film industry, combining high-octane action with an intriguing storyline. The film stars Jr. NTR in the lead role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth also play significant roles in this thrilling drama.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the film. Initially announced in April 2021 under the working title NTR30, the film celebrates NTR Jr.’s milestone as his 30th film in a leading role. It was officially named ‘Devara’ in May 2023 and, in mid-2024, it was revealed that the project would be released in two parts.

Principal photography for ‘Devara’ began in April 2023, with filming taking place in Hyderabad and Goa. The film features a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, while R. Rathnavelu handles the cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing.

‘Devara: Part 1’ is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. With its blend of intense action and dramatic storytelling, this film is poised to be a major event in Indian cinema this year.