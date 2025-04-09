NTRNeel alert: Prashanth Neel & Jr. NTR’s mega film begins on THIS date!

Hold onto your seats, folks! One of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema is finally shifting gears—and it’s set to be explosive. The much-hyped project tentatively titled NTRNeel, starring none other than Jr. NTR and helmed by Prashanth Neel, is all set to go on floors from April 22. The update dropped like a cinematic bomb on social media, and fans haven’t stopped buzzing since!

Imagine this: the intensity of ‘KGF’, the charisma of ‘RRR’, and the scale of a full-blown cinematic universe—all rolled into one mega project. That’s exactly what this film promises, as the heavyweights of Indian entertainment join forces.

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are producing this visual spectacle, and they’ve now officially confirmed that the “Man of Masses,” Jr. NTR, will start shooting in just a few days.

Now, if that doesn’t scream high-octane drama, we don’t know what does!

This is Prashanth Neel’s first collaboration with Jr. NTR, and expectations are sky-high. Neel, who shot to fame with the gritty and stylish ‘KGF’ franchise, is known for pushing the boundaries of commercial cinema.

Backing this action extravaganza are some of the biggest names in production—Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. Together, they’re setting the stage for a film that’s expected to not just entertain but shake up the box office.

While the official title and storyline are still under wraps, sources close to the production hint at a dark, gritty actioner with strong emotional undercurrents, all delivered at a scale that rivals the biggest pan-India hits.

For fans of Jr. NTR, this is a double celebration. Fresh off the global success of ‘RRR’, the actor is now diving straight into another high-impact role. Known for his fierce performances and commanding presence, NTR is likely to bring something completely fresh to the table this time around.