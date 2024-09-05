Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in ‘Daavudi’ after rapid hospital recovery

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest track, “Daavudi,” from the much-anticipated film *Devara* is making waves, and it’s not just for her impressive dance moves. The song, which also features the charismatic Jr NTR, showcases Janhvi’s exceptional talent and dedication. She dazzles with intricate choreography and high-energy performances, capturing the spotlight and ensuring that “Daavudi” stands out as a must-see for fans of dance and music.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is Janhvi’s recent health scare. Just a few months ago, she was in hospital due to food poisoning. Despite this setback, her commitment to her craft was unwavering. Remarkably, she was back on set just three days after the discharge from the hospital, diving straight into the demanding shoot for “Daavudi.” This swift return highlights not only her resilience but also her deep passion for acting and performing.

Reports have been praising Janhvi’s impressive recovery and dedication. One source noted, “Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song ‘Daavudi’ just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy and dedication shine throughout the song, earning her accolades as she transforms into a major star for her first big commercial pan-India film.”

In “Daavudi,” Janhvi Kapoor exudes a magnetic charm that is hard to ignore. As she continues to rise in prominence, Janhvi is setting new benchmarks for both her craft and her industry standing.

Fans and critics alike are eagerly watching to see what she will do next, and it’s clear that she is a star on the ascent.