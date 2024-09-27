‘Devara: Part 1’ box office prediction for day 1: Set to cross 100cr

The highly anticipated film ‘Devara Part 1’, directed by Koratala Siva, made its grand debut on Friday, captivating audiences across India and abroad. This film not only marks the much-anticipated return of Telugu superstar Jr NTR as a solo lead but also features Bollywood heavyweights Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in their inaugural Telugu roles.

Ahead of its release, ‘Devara Part 1’ had already generated buzz with impressive advance booking numbers.

Estimates suggest that the film might to cross the ₹100-crore threshold on its opening day alone. Industry experts predict that it will surpass several of the biggest hits in recent Indian cinema, positioning Jr NTR for what could be one of his most successful outings yet. This film is poised to become his second-highest opening ever, following the global sensation ‘RRR’.

By the end of its pre-sales, ‘Devara’ sold approximately 15.27 lakh tickets, leading to an impressive gross of ₹38.84 crore. When factoring in block seat sales, the film’s total gross climbed to ₹54.27 crore in India alone, according to reports from trade analysts like Sacnilk.

The film’s worldwide figures are even more staggering, raking in over ₹85 crore in gross earnings, with about ₹30 crore of that coming from overseas markets.

‘Devara Part 1’ has already garnered over ₹90 crore in advance sales for the opening weekend. Predictions indicate that the film could achieve the second-biggest opening for an Indian movie in 2024, trailing only ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which opened to a remarkable ₹175 crore gross on its first day.

Director Koratala Siva expressed his vision for the film during a promotional event, emphasizing that his work transcends linguistic barriers. “I do not make films solely for one language-speaking audience,” he stated. “A well-crafted story resonates with everyone, regardless of their background.”