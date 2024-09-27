Devara: Jr NTR fans rally outside Telangana theaters ahead of release

As the highly anticipated release of ‘Devara: Part 1’ approaches, fans of superstar Jr NTR have taken to the streets in Telangana, gathering outside theaters to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The atmosphere is electric, with enthusiastic supporters flocking to venues like the Sudarshan Theatre, where they dance, shout, and share their excitement for their beloved star.

The film’s producers recently unveiled a thrilling new trailer, which Jr NTR shared on his Instagram account.

The trailer begins with a captivating scene of Jr NTR seated by a vividly red sea, sharing a poignant moment about his dreams. This visual sets the tone for a film that promises a blend of action, emotion, and gripping storytelling.

The newly released trailer showcases Saif Ali Khan in a menacing role, portraying a character who embodies ruthlessness and authority. Fans can expect high-octane action sequences in Devara, stunning visual effects, and intense sea battles that propel the narrative forward.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring talented actors such as Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain, all of whom contribute to the film’s dynamic storyline.

In his post accompanying the trailer, Jr NTR expressed his excitement, writing, “Here’s the #DevaraReleaseTrailer… Can’t wait for you all to experience DEVARA this September 27th!”

The trailer launch was an event to remember, taking place at a star-studded gathering in Mumbai. Directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ marks a significant return for Jr NTR, following his remarkable success with the critically acclaimed ‘RRR’, which garnered both Golden Globe and Oscar recognition.

In this film, Jr NTR plays dual roles as Devara and Varadha, two characters whose destinies are intricately linked in a narrative exploring power dynamics in a coastal setting. The two-minute and thirty-nine-second trailer offers a glimpse into the intense conflict between Saif Ali Khan’s character, Bhaira—a skilled kushti wrestler—and Jr NTR’s protagonist, who disrupts Bhaira’s seemingly unassailable control.

Adding layers of emotional depth to the storyline, Janhvi Kapoor stars as Thangam, a village girl embroiled in a romantic relationship with Jr NTR’s son. While their son exhibits a contrasting temperament to his father, he is faced with challenges that may force him to rise to the occasion.

‘Devara: Part 1’ brings together the celebrated partnership of Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, who previously collaborated on the successful ‘Janatha Garage’. The film is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram serving as the presenter.