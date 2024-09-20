NTR Jr talks about 35-day underwater shoot for ‘Devara: Part 1

As anticipation builds for NTR Jr.’s upcoming film ‘Devara: Part 1’, one particular sequence has captured the spotlight: an underwater shoot that spans 30 to 35 days.

NTR Jr., often referred to as the “Man of Masses,” has shared insights into the making of this crucial segment. “We spent nearly 35 days filming underwater and above water,” he explained.

Unlike typical aquatic scenes, this one demanded a monumental effort to achieve authenticity. The production team constructed a massive 200 by 150-foot water tank, which served as the primary filming location.

To make it more real, the crew employed diggers to generate artificial waves and motors to create gentle ripples, mimicking the natural movements of the ocean. “Since the story unfolds in a coastal setting, water is a recurring theme throughout the action sequences,” NTR Jr. noted. Motorboats and wave machines were also utilized to capture the authentic essence of the seaside environment.

Reflecting on the intensity of these action-packed moments, he remarked, “These sequences are high on energy and excitement. There are scenes that will truly sweep you off your feet.”

‘Devara: Part 1’, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, is ready to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. Alongside NTR Jr., the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and features Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.