Court announces big relief for Allu Arjun over ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case

Following regular bail, the Nampally court in Hyderabad has granted several relaxations to Allu Arjun in connection to the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case. The fatal incident has been under heavy scrutiny with Allu Arjun finding himself in the centre of the case. The police arrested the actor over the case and placed him in a 14-day judicial custody. Following this, the Hyderabad court granted him regular bail and now the court has announced relaxations for the star.

As per reports, on Saturday, the court exempted Allu Arjun from appearing at the Chikkadapally police station every Sunday. This came after the actor’s legal team requested an exemption citing security concerns. Moreover, the court granted Allu Arjun permission to travel abroad.

For those unaware, a fan met her demise during the December 4 premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in a stampede incident while her eight-year-old son required hospitalisation. Meanwhile, the boy, Sri Tej was put on ventilator support and suffered from brain damage. Fortunately, the boy is recovering well now. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His attendance caused havoc among fans, creating a stampede.

Following the tragic incident, the police arrested three personnel from Sandhya Theatre, where the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede occurred. Subsequently, on December 13, the Hyderabad police arrested Allu Arjun against the complaint by the victim’s family. The lower court ordered the actor 14-day remand, however, the HC granted him interim bail for 4 weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Arjun returned home the next day. On December 27, the actor’s judicial custody came to an end following which Allu Arjun made a virtual appearance in court. After hearing postponements, the court granted the ‘Pushpa 2’ actor regular bail on January 3.

