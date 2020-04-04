Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja and others have featured in a Coronavirus-themed song that went viral in no time. Appreciating their efforts, PM Modi praised the actors.

People across the globe have forgotten their personal woes and are strongly committed to staying safe and spreading awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities from all over are doing their bit to create awareness and making generous contributions to combat the deadly virus.

And a recent initiative of Tollywood superstars comprising veterans, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Tej, and Varun Tej won over not just the audience’s heart but also PM Narendra Modi’s.

The stars featured in a song that suggested measures to protect oneself from the deadly Coronavirus. While the audience was already lauding their efforts, PM Modi appreciated them by retweeting the same and penned praises for the stars in their regional language for coming up with a message-oriented video.

The song is composed by Koti and the lyrics of the song are penned by Srinivasa Mouli. The song aims at conveying the most common yet the most important message of asking people to stay at home in an entertaining way. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi tweeted the same and wrote, “Here is a unique song video we recorded & shot while staying at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. #UnitedAgainstCorona @iamnagarjuna @IamSaiDharamTej @IAmVarunTej #MusicDirectorKoti (Sic).”

On the same tweet, he replied, “You too can shoot yourself singing the song on the phone at your homes & send the footage to us on [email protected] & we will edit & add you to the video. #StayHomeStaySafe A #CoronaCrisisCharity initiative.”

Thanking PM Modi for his kind words, Chiranjeevi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words. Heartily appreciate your tireless efforts to contain the damage from #CoronaCrisis to our country. We are doing our little bit to partake in this humongous task (sic).”

For the unversed, the song is initiative by Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), formed by Chiranjeevi and other veterans of the field. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor had donated Rs 1 crore for film workers’ welfare and Nagarjuna too made a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the well-being of daily wage workers.