‘Amaran’ trailer: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in a tribute to bravery

Upcoming film ‘Amaran’ has released its trailer. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film tells the poignant story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. He was a decorated officer of the Indian Army who led the elite 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company.

Ready to hit theaters this Diwali on October 31, 2024, ‘Amaran’ promises to be a stirring tribute to bravery.

The trailer sets an impactful tone from the start. It features a striking line from an officer: “You do not choose 44 RR; 44 RR chooses you.”

As glimpses of his personal life unfold, viewers get to see the emotional landscape of Major Mukund’s world. That includes the loving bond he shares with his wife, Indhu, portrayed by Sai Pallavi.

In the ‘Amaran’ trailer, we witness Major Mukund’s unyielding spirit. When ordered to retreat, he defiantly replies, “I’ll save every life I can and come back, sir.” Such moments highlight the depth of his character and the fierce loyalty he holds for his comrades.

Indhu’s pride shines through as she states, “I am proud of him being an army officer and me being an army wife,” reinforcing the support that spouses provide to soldiers in the line of duty.

The trailer captures the emotional weight of their journey, culminating in a poignant scene where Major Mukund’s daughter asks Indhu, “You told me appa will come for my birthday, will he come?” This moment underscores the personal sacrifices made by military families.

Kamal Haasan, one of the film’s producers, shared the trailer on social media, expressing pride in telling Major Mukund’s story.

He remarked, “Leaders seldom choose a trodden path. They create one where there is none and blaze a new trail. #MajorMukundVaradarajan of Tamil Nadu is one such leader.”

Drawing inspiration from the real-life events chronicled in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book ‘India’s Most Fearless’, ‘Amaran’ serves as a heartfelt homage to a true hero. Prominent figures such as Nani in Telugu, Tovino Thomas in Malayalam, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, and Aamir Khan in Hindi have joined in promoting the film.