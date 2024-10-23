‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’: Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah, Avinash Tiwary tease a heist drama

Netflix has dropped a tantalising teaser of Neeraj Pandey’s heist film ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar.’ The upcoming drama is led by Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary. The title also stars Divya Dutta in a key role. Featuring the filming shots of the project, the teaser creates an air of suspense without revealing any plot details.

Sharing the short teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote a captivating caption, giving a sneak peek into what the project entails. “60 crore ke heere chori. Ek lambi talaash. Aur ek inspector jo nahi maanega haar. Sikandar ka Muqaddar, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Catch the teaser here:

In the clip, Tamannaah appears to be a journalist who is determined but seems tense because of something. Echoing similar sentiments, Divya Dutta also appears perplexed and distraught. Meanwhile, a cat-and-mouse game seems to be at play between ‘Laila Majnu’ star Avinash Tiwari and ‘Mohabbatein’ star Jimmy Shergil. As Shergil seemingly plays the detective, he makes a threatening announcement aimed at Tiwary. As the clip concludes, Shergill says, “The title of your biopic is ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ and I am its director.” Meanwhile, Tiwary appears to be running from something or someone as blood trickles from the corner of his mouth.

The upcoming title isn’t the first in which Shergill will play a fearless cop. The actor recently essayed the role in Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilrubaa.’ Apart from the duo, it also starred Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and was well-received.

Neeraj Pandey last helmed Tabu and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. On the other hand, Tamannaah recently had a cameo appearance in the blockbuster ‘Stree 2.’ Moving ahead, she has the supernatural thriller ‘Odela 2’ in the pipeline. Avinash Tiwary’s last was Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express.’ Meanwhile, Jimmy Shergill’s last was the thriller ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilrubaa.’