‘Pushpa 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s film online?

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has officially hit theaters worldwide, drawing enthusiastic crowds and creating a global buzz, and will soon release on OTT.

Since its release on December 5, 2024, the film has been welcomed with open arms by fans, who have flocked to cinemas to experience the action-packed continuation of this thrilling saga.

The film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role as Pushpa, alongside a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and more.

Advertisement

The sequel picks up where the first movie left off, promising to dive deeper into Pushpa’s world with even more intense action, compelling characters, and gripping storylines that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

In its opening days, ‘Pushpa 2’ has not only captured the attention of domestic audiences but also sparked excitement on a global scale. Its action sequences, strong performances, and high-stakes drama have made it an instant box office hit.

The film’s massive success at the theaters is further proof of the franchise’s immense fan following and growing popularity across the globe. Fans are celebrating the return of their beloved characters, and the continuation of Pushpa’s journey has kept them at the edge of their seats.

While its theatrical run has already begun with great success, fans who may have missed the big-screen experience are eagerly awaiting the film’s digital release on Netflix.

Following in the footsteps of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which had a successful run on Prime Video, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is likely to have its OTT release on Netflix soon, though the exact release date is not yet out.

Although streaming releases typically follow a few weeks after a film’s theatrical debut, the overwhelming success of ‘Pushpa 2’ has led to speculation that its digital release might see delay to build on its box office momentum.

The film, which has become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, had a production budget of ₹400-500 crore.

With a runtime of 200 minutes, it stands as one of the longest Indian films ever produced, a testament to the grand scale and ambition of the project. The music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has already gained significant attention, and cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek adds another layer of visual appeal to the film.

The action-packed sequences, combined with the brilliant performances from the cast, promise to make ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Released in a variety of formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, and PVR ICE, the film offers a range of immersive viewing options, ensuring that fans can enjoy the movie in the most spectacular way possible.