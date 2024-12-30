Allu Arjun’s bail plea apropos the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case postponed to January 3

The Hyderabad court has postponed Allu Arjun’s regular bail plea in the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case to January 3. The fatal incident has been under heavy scrutiny with Allu Arjun finding himself in the centre of the case. Following the end of his 14-day judicial custody, the actor sought a verdict on his bail. However, Allu Arjun will need to wait a bit longer for his fate.

For those unaware, a fan succumbed to her death during the December 4 premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in a stampede incident while her eight-year-old son required hospitalisation. Meanwhile, the boy, Sri Tej was put on ventilator support and suffered from brain damage. Fortunately, the boy is recovering well now. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His attendance caused havoc among fans, creating a stampede.

Following the tragic incident, the police arrested three personnel from Sandhya Theatre, where the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede occurred. Subsequently, on December 13, the Hyderabad police arrested Allu Arjun against the complaint by the victim’s family. The lower court ordered the actor 14-day remand, however, the HC granted him interim bail for 4 weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Arjun returned home the next day.

On December 27, the actor’s judicial custody came to an end following which Allu Arjun made a virtual appearance in court. However, the court didn’t announce any decision. Subsequently, the court pushed the next hearing to December 30th, which has now been postponed to January 3, 2025. Following the end of judicial custody, Allu Arjun requested regular bail. The Nampally Court, in turn, directed the police to file a counter-affidavit in response. Both the police and Allu Arjun’s legal team presented their arguments in the court, which witnessed a key hearing today.

Meanwhile, the actor faced heavy questioning by the Hyderabad police recently in connection to the case. The police maintain that they asked Allu Arjun to leave the theatre on December 4 but he refused to leave, causing a stampede. The actor has not reacted to this claim yet. Following the arrest and follow-up events, the issue also stirred political intervention. In his previous address, Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy lashed out at the actor over the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case.

