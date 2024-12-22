Allu Arjun urges fans to stop abusive behavior after ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede

In the wake of the tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Allu Arjun has issued an appeal to his fans, urging them to express their feelings responsibly and avoid resorting to abusive language or behavior.

The incident, which occurred on December 4, escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, causing a stampede that led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and left a child injured.

The situation sparked widespread controversy, with some politicians and public figures blaming the actor for the chaos.

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun posted a message urging his followers to maintain decorum both online and offline. He emphasized the importance of responsible expression and warned against engaging with fake accounts or profiles that may spread abusive posts in his name.

“If someone, misrepresenting themselves as my fan using fake IDs and profiles, indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them,” he stated.

During a press conference on Saturday, Arjun addressed the accusations surrounding the incident, describing it as a “very unfortunate” accident.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that he was closely monitoring the condition of the injured child, who was showing signs of improvement.

“I am getting hourly updates about the child’s condition. The good thing is, he’s showing improvement, and that’s a relief amidst this tragedy,” Arjun said.

The actor also responded to allegations from some politicians, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who claimed that the police had denied permission for the event due to safety concerns.

Reddy alleged that despite warnings, Allu Arjun went ahead with the premiere, which led to the chaos. However, Arjun refrained from blaming any department or individual for the incident, emphasizing that it was a result of miscommunication and misinformation.

“There is a lot of wrong information being spread,” he said. “I don’t want to blame anyone. I just want to clarify that there is a lot of misinformation about what happened that day.”

In a deeply reflective statement, Arjun expressed his distress over the situation. “For the past 15 days, I’ve been sitting alone, reflecting, without attending events or functions,” he shared. “I worked hard on this movie for three years, but I haven’t even watched it in a theatre yet. Watching my films in theatres is a learning experience for me, but this incident has kept me isolated.”