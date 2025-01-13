Ajith Kumar shines at Dubai 24H racing, congratulations pour in from fans and celebs

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has once again proven that his talents extend far beyond the silver screen. On Sunday, the actor secured a commendable third-place finish at the prestigious Dubai 24H endurance racing event, earning admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

The victory was celebrated widely, with actor R. Madhavan leading the tributes. Sharing a photo of Ajith proudly waving the Indian flag, Madhavan wrote on Instagram, “What a man… as he says, ‘DREAMS DO COME TRUE.’ An incredible real HERO.”

He also posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ajith Kumar celebrating with fans and teammates, calling it a proud moment for India.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who helmed Ajith’s upcoming film ‘Good Bad Ugly’, joined in the celebration. Sharing a heartfelt video of Ajith with his son and racing team, he wrote on X, “You made India proud. We love you, sir.”

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also lauded Ajith’s determination, posting, “Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir.”

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, a known motorsport enthusiast, expressed his excitement, writing, “Ajith sir!! What a journey, what a win! A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud.”

Even industry legends joined the chorus of praise. Superstar Rajinikanth took to X to commend Ajith’s achievement, a rare gesture that highlighted the camaraderie in Kollywood.

Congratulations my dear #AjithKumar. You made it. God bless. Love you.#AKRacing — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 13, 2025

Kamal Haasan also celebrated the milestone, tweeting, “Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports.”

While fans bask in the glow of this victory, they are also eagerly awaiting his next cinematic venture, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, slated for release on April 10.