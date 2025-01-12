Telangana government cracks down on ‘Game Changer’ ticket hikes and early shows

The Telangana government has rolled back its earlier decision to allow increased ticket prices and additional shows for the much-anticipated film ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan.

This decision comes in compliance with a directive from the Telangana High Court, which raised concerns about public interest, health, and safety during ‘Game Changer’ screening.

An official statement released late Saturday confirmed that the revised orders would take effect from January 16. The government also announced that early morning shows will no longer be permitted unless broader public welfare considerations are addressed.

Previously, the state government had approved a special request from the film’s producers to screen six shows on January 10, including an extra show at 4 a.m., with increased ticket prices.

The approved hike allowed multiplexes to charge an additional ₹150 and single-screen theatres ₹100 for this date.

For the subsequent nine days, from January 11 to 19, five daily shows were permitted with a reduced hike—₹100 for multiplexes and ₹50 for single-screen theatres.

As part of the original permissions, the government had mandated that theatres display advertisements on the harmful effects of drugs and cybercrime awareness during screenings.

However, the High Court intervened on January 10, issuing interim directions to reassess the decision on price hikes and additional shows within 24 hours. The court also prohibited early morning screenings.

‘Game Changer’ is a 2025 Telugu-language political action film directed by S. Shankar, marking his debut in Telugu cinema. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film features Ram Charan in dual roles alongside a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, and others.