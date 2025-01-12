Madurai fan’s epic Pongal celebration in Rajinikanth temple

For Karthik, a devoted Rajinikanth fan from Madurai, Pongal this year was more than just a festival—it was a celebration of his unwavering admiration for the superstar. Karthik has taken his fandom to a divine level by building a temple for Rajinikanth inside his home, complete with a 300-kg idol of the actor.

The Rajinikanth temple, inaugurated a few months ago, has become a sacred space for Karthik and his family. It’s where they celebrate important occasions and pay homage to the actor, whom Karthik reveres as a god.

This Pongal was particularly memorable for the family, as it followed a once-in-a-lifetime meeting with their idol.

“Pongal this year was extraordinary,” Karthik shared. “Our leader, Rajinikanth, invited us to meet him for New Year’s. He blessed us, gifted us new clothes, and made the occasion unforgettable. Celebrating Pongal wearing the clothes he gave us felt like a dream come true.”

Karthik recalled the January 2nd meeting with awe. “We visited him as a family, bowed at his feet, and expressed our devotion. He gave us several gifts, and even now, it feels surreal. We keep asking ourselves if it was all real or just a dream.”

To honor the superstar during Pongal, Karthik performed special rituals at the temple, including an abhishekam (ritual bathing) of the idol. His daughter, Anusha, also a dedicated Rajinikanth fan, expressed her joy at meeting the actor.

“At the start of this year, we experienced something we had only dreamed of—meeting Rajinikanth in person,” Anusha said. “Even now, it feels unreal. Only when I see the autograph he gave me does it truly sink in. This Pongal is unforgettable. Wearing the clothes he gifted us and celebrating the festival as a family feels like a blessing.”