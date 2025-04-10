Rajinikanth sends his love to Ajith as ‘Good Bad Ugly’ hits theatres

It’s celebration time in Kollywood as Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film ‘Good Bad Ugly’ finally hit the big screens today, and While fans turned the release into a carnival of sorts, what truly stood out was the heartfelt gesture from none other than Superstar Rajinikanth himself.

Spotted at the Chennai airport earlier today, Rajinikanth paused briefly to speak with the media. In his trademark humble style, he said, “Best wishes for Ajith’s movie,” sending waves of joy across Thala fans.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth has always been one to support fellow actors in the industry, and this gesture towards Ajith Kumar was no different. Simple words, big impact.

Advertisement

Back in the theatres, it wasn’t just a movie release — it was a full-blown celebration. Ajith fans, known for turning cinema outings into massive cultural events, went all out. The vibe outside theatres was nothing short of electric.

Picture this: pounding drums, choreographed dance moves, confetti in the air, and of course, towering cutouts of Ajith himself. His fans didn’t just watch the movie — they welcomed it like a festival.

One of the biggest spectacles was a massive cutout of Ajith placed at the theatre entrance, draped in a garland of bright red flowers — a traditional yet grand salute to the star.

Videos and visuals from different parts of Tamil Nadu show fans bursting crackers, playing music, and dancing with uncontainable joy.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, ‘Good Bad Ugly’ also stars Trisha Krishnan in a key role. Interestingly, this film comes close on the heels of Ajith’s previous release ‘Vidaamuyarchi’, giving fans a double dose of their idol within a few months.

While Ajith basks in the love of his loyal fanbase, Rajinikanth’s fans also have something to cheer about. The release date of his upcoming film ‘Coolie’ has finally been locked in. The action-packed entertainer is all set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, just in time to set the Independence Day weekend on fire.