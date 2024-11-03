Adhirshtasaali first look: R Madhavan reveals dual role in Tamil comeback

Actor R. Madhavan has shared an exciting glimpse of his return to Tamil cinema with the first look of his upcoming film ‘Adhirshtasaali’.

This announcement, which Madhavan made via an Instagram post on Sunday, shows two distinct versions of the actor in one split-screen poster. On one side, he appears as a wealthy businessman against a bustling cityscape, while on the other, he embodies a modest, concerned man with a rural background.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, known for popular films like ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, ‘Adhirshtasaali’ marks Madhavan’s first collaboration with the director.

The film’s story is penned by celebrated author Jeyamohan, further elevating anticipation around the project. The ensemble cast is equally noteworthy, featuring Sharmila Mandre as the female lead, Radikaa Sarathkumar as Madhavan’s mother, alongside Madonna Sebastian, Sai Dhanshika, Jagan, and several others.

The filmmakers initially hinted at the storyline in a teaser image shared online, which humorously captured Madhavan’s progression from owning a simple bike to driving a luxury car.

Though the plot remains under wraps, the first look suggests that the story could weave between urban and rural landscapes, possibly touching on themes of transformation and ambition.

‘Adhirshtasaali’ has completed filming, with scenes shot in scenic Scottish locations like the iconic Forth Bridge, Edinburgh, Dean Village, and even Victoria Street—a spot made famous by its association with the Harry Potter films. The film is now in post-production, with its release date yet to be out.

This project follows Madhavan’s recent role in the Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’, a historical drama based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Adhirshtasaali’, as well as Madhavan’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Test’, directed by producer Sashikanth, where he stars alongside Nayanthara and Siddharth.