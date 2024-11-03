Saira Banu recalls advising Vinod Khanna against leaving stardom for spirituality

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently shared a heartfelt memory about actor Vinod Khanna, reflecting on a unique moment in Bollywood history.

Saira Banu, known for her nostalgic anecdotes about her late husband Dilip Kumar and her cinematic experiences, once advised Vinod Khanna against stepping away from his promising career in search of spiritual fulfillment.

Vinod Khanna was at the pinnacle of his career in the 1970s, recognized as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars. Yet, despite his immense popularity, he felt drawn to a path of spirituality, eventually becoming a disciple of the spiritual leader Osho.

Advertisement

This decision led him to take an extended break from acting to follow his guru’s teachings, surprising the film industry and leaving fans disappointed.

Saira, recalling their conversation, shared how she had tried to dissuade him. “I told him many times,” she remembered saying. “‘You are one of the brightest stars, and everyone knows you’re destined to achieve great heights.’”

She felt saddened by his decision, believing he was “too promising” to leave the industry. Saira also recalled the collective disappointment felt throughout Bollywood when Khanna announced his hiatus, as many admired him both professionally and personally.

She went on to recount a specific incident highlighting Khanna’s caring nature. On one occasion, Saira had unexpectedly finished shooting early and found herself without a ride. Seeing her predicament, Vinod, who had a small Volkswagen, offered to drive her home.

Despite her concern over the limited space for her belongings, Khanna insisted on waiting with her until her own car arrived, displaying his characteristic kindness and chivalry. “Such a gentleman he was,” Saira recalled fondly.

Vinod Khanna’s journey into spirituality was transformative. Under Osho’s guidance, he embraced a simple lifestyle, even taking on the name Swami Vinod Bharti. He was in his spiritual path, spending time at the Osho International Meditation Resort in Pune before eventually moving to Rajneeshpuram, Oregon, in the United States in 1982.

During this period, he left his family in India, choosing a life of contemplation and service over stardom.