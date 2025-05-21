Aarti Ravi blames Jayam Ravi’s relationship with Keneeshaa Francis for split

The real-life drama between actor Jayam Ravi and his ex-wife Aarti Ravi has taken a deeply personal and very public turn. After Ravi Mohan—better known by his stage name, Jayam Ravi—made a bombshell social media post accusing Aarti of being “abusive and controlling,” Aarti has now responded with her own side of the story.

And it’s anything but quiet.

In a heartfelt statement posted to her social media, Aarti wrote, “There is little space for those who choose dignity over drama.” But even with her preference for staying silent, she admitted recent events have forced her hand.

“Recent manipulations leave me no choice but to speak one last time,” she added.

Aarti’s statement peels back the curtain on what she claims really went down behind closed doors in their marriage. She says she wasn’t being controlling—she was trying to hold the household together.

“If caring for my husband and protecting him from habits and patterns that threatened the stability of our home makes me controlling, so be it,” she stated firmly.

The former couple’s relationship had long been under the radar until Ravi’s shocking post earlier this month, where he revealed not just issues with Aarti, but also opened up about a new relationship with actor-singer Keneeshaa Francis, whom he described as his “lifeline.”

Aarti didn’t hold back on that front either—she made it clear she believes the marriage did not break from within but derailed by an outside influence.

“The truth needs to be said – once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control—none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage,” Aarti wrote. “What broke us wasn’t something between us—it was someone outside. The ‘light of your life’ brought only darkness into ours. That’s the truth.”

She even went further, alleging that this wasn’t some post-breakup romance: “This person was already in the picture—long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn’t guesswork. I have proof.”

Though she didn’t name Keneeshaa directly in that sentence, the context left little doubt.

Ravi’s original post included a striking claim: that he had been thrown out of his house in a night suit, barefoot and without access to money, documents, or even a car.

Aarti clapped back hard on this point.

According to her, the dramatic exit Ravi described was far from reality. “He left in branded sneakers, fully clothed, with access to his wallet and Range Rover – along with every possession he wished to take,” she said. “He wasn’t exiled, he exited – calmly, consciously, and with a plan.”

The public dispute has also impacted the couple’s children. Aarti says the kids have refused to meet their father at his current residence—where he allegedly lives with the woman Aarti blames for their broken family.

Instead, she says they’ve agreed to meet him only at their paternal grandparents’ house or at an office space. “Being pressured to meet at his current residence – shared with someone who stole their peace – has only pushed them further away,” she wrote.

Perhaps one of the most cutting lines in Aarti’s statement was aimed directly at the heart of Ravi’s narrative: “If he had truly escaped my ‘clutches,’ I only wish he had gone directly to his alleged ‘estranged’ parents’ home. Instead, he knocked on a door that only caused more damage. Let us not confuse a rescue mission with a rendezvous disguised as righteousness.”