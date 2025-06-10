Bro Code: Karthik Yogi unites Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah in new film

Actors Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah are all set to team up for the very first time in an upcoming film titled ‘Bro Code’.

The project will be helmed by director Karthik Yogi, who is known for his work in ‘Dikkiloona’ and ‘Vadakkupatti Ramasamy’.

Karthik Yogi made the official announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing excitement about the new venture. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “BRO CODE is my next and it is official!! Starring @iam_RaviMohan anna & @iam_SJSuryah sir and many more. Produced by #Ravimohanstudios. Thanks for the Trust and the Trustpuram office Manifestation by @shiyamjack. More updates on the way bros!!”

The film will be production of Ravi Mohan himself under his home banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. The release date for ‘Bro Code’ has not been out yet.

This collaboration has already sparked curiosity among fans, as it brings together SJ Suryah, known for his unique choice of roles, and Ravi Mohan, a well-respected name in the industry.

SJ Suryah has been on a successful streak with back-to-back powerful performances in ‘Mark Antony’, ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’, ‘Raayan’, ‘Indian 2’, and ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’.

On the other hand, Ravi Mohan, despite his stellar presence in films like ‘Ponniyin Selvan I & II’ and ‘Iruvar’, has recently faced a rough patch at the box office.

His recent projects such as ‘Siren’ and ‘Brother’ did not perform well, and fans are hoping that ‘Bro Code’ will help him make a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan is also busy with his upcoming film ‘Genie’, in direction of Arjunan Jr. In this project, he will appear in dual roles, sharing the screen with actors Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.