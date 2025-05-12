Amidst split from Ravi Mohan, Aarti Ravi pens heartfelt note for sons

Aarti Ravi chose Mother’s Day to strip it all back and speak her truth. The wife of actor Ravi Mohan took to Instagram late Sunday night to share an emotional message that tugged at heartstrings across the country.

Her post wasn’t about flowers or breakfast-in-bed surprises. It was a tribute — not to herself, but to her two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, who she says are showing a kind of resilience she never imagined needing to witness in children.

“You shouldn’t have had to grow up this way. But here you are—braver than most, and still kind,” Aarti wrote.

It’s a message to her boys, who, at just 10 and 14, have found themselves navigating a turbulent chapter no child signs up for.

The emotional tribute came just days after Aarti Ravi went public with the realities of her ongoing divorce from actor Ravi Mohan.

In a previous Instagram post, she shared the hardships she and her children have endured — including emotional silence, financial stress, and even the looming threat of home eviction.

Her words painted the raw, unfiltered picture of a woman who’s had to shoulder not just heartbreak, but the full-time job of being both parents to two young boys.

“For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone,” she revealed. “Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night—held, healed, and carried by me.”

Aarti’s posts aren’t about image control or PR management. They’re painfully human, filled with the quiet fury of a mother who’s doing everything she can to protect her children from a storm they didn’t choose.

On Mother’s Day, she acknowledged that her strength isn’t something she summoned out of nowhere — it’s drawn from the very eyes watching her every move. “There are battles I fight with a straight spine only because I know you’re watching. And I fight them softer, because I know you’re still boys,” she wrote.

And while she didn’t name Ravi directly in her latest post, the silence speaks louder than any accusation. Her earlier revelations made it clear: she believes her husband has not just walked away from their marriage, but from the very responsibilities he once swore to uphold.

“They are too young to understand legal clauses,” she previously wrote, “but old enough to feel abandonment.” One line in particular stuck with readers: “Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them — these are not just oversights. They are wounds.”

The couple’s home, which once symbolized shared dreams, now stands at the edge of foreclosure, reportedly at Ravi’s behest. For Aarti, it’s not just about bricks and walls — it’s about providing her children the stability they so desperately need right now.

She didn’t use Mother’s Day to seek sympathy. Instead, she used it to honour her sons, calling them “the kind of men this world will be lucky to meet.”

Her final line says it all: “We may be walking through fire, but we’re walking through it together.”