After Aarti’s accusations, Kenishaa Francis defends Jayam with subtle swipe

The drama surrounding actor Jayam Ravi’s personal life just got a new chapter, and it’s as emotional as it is public. After Ravi’s estranged wife Aarti Ravi posted a heart-wrenching open letter about their separation and her struggles as a mother, Kenishaa Francis—Ravi’s current partner—has finally decided to speak up, but not with a fiery rebuttal.

Instead, she chose poise, subtlety, and some social media storytelling.

Advertisement

It all started when Kenishaa Francis shared a cryptic but telling quote on Instagram, which many believe was a quiet dig at Aarti’s recent emotional outburst.

Advertisement

The quote read, “A masculine man will never be attracted to chaotic emotional energy. His heart leans toward the woman who feels like peace… She doesn’t compete with his strength, she balances it.”

But that wasn’t all. She then reposted a message from a follower, who fiercely defended her and Ravi against public criticism, calling Aarti’s moves “sympathy tactics” and accusing her of “dirty PR.” The follower’s message struck a chord with Kenishaa, who responded with, “Some women actually hold their head up high and love themselves so much, that all they can do is see love in others and spread love too.”

She didn’t stop there—Kenishaa also made a very public appearance with Jayam Ravi at a wedding reception on Saturday evening, signaling perhaps that she’s not backing away from the spotlight or the relationship anytime soon.

This social media exchange comes on the heels of Aarti Ravi’s emotional post that went viral on Friday. In it, Aarti painted a raw picture of what her life has looked like since the separation.

She expressed feeling “blindsided” by Ravi’s sudden public announcement of their split last year and shared the emotional toll it’s taken on their sons, aged 10 and 14.

“They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment,” she wrote. “Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them—these are not just oversights. They are wounds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Ravi (@aarti.ravi)

Aarti also addressed the accusations she has faced since the split, from being called a “gold digger” to being asked to leave the home she once shared with Ravi. “I do not regret love. But I will not stand by as that love is rewritten as weakness,” she added.

Jayam Ravi, for his part, had confirmed his separation in a post last year but has largely stayed quiet since.