Jayam Ravi breaks silence: Accuses Aarti of abuse, calls Kenishaa his lifeline

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi—also known as Ravi Mohan—has broken his silence following months of speculation surrounding his separation from wife Aarti.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted a statement that addressed the accusations swirling around his personal life, particularly recent allegations made by Aarti via social media.

For fans who’ve watched his reel-life romance unfold onscreen, this real-life drama is no less gripping.

Jayam Ravi began his statement with a sharp message about how personal pain has now become public spectacle. “While our country faces greater collective crises,” he wrote, “it pains me to see personal matters litigated in the court of public opinion.”

The actor admitted that his silence so far wasn’t out of guilt, but survival. “My silence was not weakness—it was survival. But when my integrity is questioned by people who don’t know my journey or my scars, I must speak.”

In one of the revelations, Ravi claimed he was kept isolated from his own parents for years. According to him, he wasn’t allowed to send money to them or even meet them, despite being their only son and provider.

“I was caged in isolation from ever meeting my own parents through these years,” he wrote, revealing that he was struggling under “years of physical, mental, emotional and severe financial abuse.”

After trying to salvage his marriage for what he claims were many painful years, Ravi said he finally found the courage to walk away. “Choosing to walk away was not a decision I made lightly,” he added.

But what truly breaks him, Ravi said, is being cut off from his children. He alleges that since the separation, he’s been allowed to meet his sons only once—during a court-mandated visit on Christmas.

“They’re now surrounded by bouncers,” Ravi claimed, “and I am prevented from even approaching them.”

In the most personal section of his note, he expressed anguish over being viewed only as a provider, while being stripped of access to his earnings, assets, and even his basic identity as a father and son. He says his finances were completely controlled, even down to his social media accounts and career choices.

“For more than five years, not a single rupee of my earnings went to my parents,” he said. “They are the people who made me who I am.”

The actor, who has largely maintained his silence until now, didn’t shy away from issuing a strong warning. “Stop our game now,” he wrote directly to Aarti. “Do not involve our children ever again. I’ll be a better father. But from now on, I’ll see you only in court for any and all proceedings.”

Ravi also opened up about his relationship with Keneeshaa Francis—a name that surfaced in gossip circles after he was recently seen with her at a wedding in Chennai. He defended her with warmth and respect, calling her his “lifeline.”

“Keneeshaa was initially a friend who chose to save a drowning man,” Ravi wrote. “She stood by me the night I left my house barefoot, in a night suit, with no wallet, no car, no documents, and no dignity.”

Describing her as a source of “light,” he firmly added, “I will never tolerate any disrespect toward her character or her profession.”

The storm began back in September last year, when Jayam Ravi announced his separation from Aarti after nearly 16 years of marriage. The announcement was simple, lacking details, and appealed for privacy. But that quiet didn’t last long.

Aarti soon hit back, saying she was blindsided by the statement. More recently, she took to Instagram, accusing Ravi of abandoning her emotionally and financially, especially when it came to their children.