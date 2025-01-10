Sonu Nigam opens up on AR Rahman’s detached and ‘unique’ personality

Ace singer Sonu Nigam and celebrated music composer AR Rahman have collaborated on multiple hits. While they have been colleagues for a while, Sonu Nigam reveals that the musical maestro is not a friendly person and likes to keep things professional. In a recent interview, the singer stated that Rahman likes to keep the personal and the professional separate. Moreover, reminiscing about their first collaboration for ‘Duad,’ he lauded the composer for allowing him complete creative freedom, a rare occurrence at that time.

During his interaction with O2 India, Sonu Nigam revealed his purview of Rahman’s personality and work ethic. “He doesn’t have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships and he doesn’t open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven’t seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work,” Sonu said, offering insight into Rahman’s reserved and focused demeanour.”

Advertisement

Sharing an anecdote from their USA tour, Sonu emphasised that the composer doesn’t engage in unnecessary conversations. “He doesn’t know how to gossip, and that is not his drawback. This is how he is. He doesn’t want to know anything about me or anybody else and he doesn’t want anybody else to know about him also. He is a unique personality.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee slams Netflix thriller rumors with Kay Kay Menon!

Moving on, the celebrated singer appreciated AR Rahman for his respectful and kind personality. Sonu also lauded his commitment to professionalism. “He does his work and his prayer. He doesn’t behave badly with anyone.” Continuing, he said, “He will not hurt anybody’s heart. He won’t speak ill about anyone.” The ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ singer remarked, “He is detached from all of this. He must be attached to his family but I haven’t seen him being very friendly with others. He doesn’t let anyone come close to him. That’s how it should be.”

Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman collaborated on several chart-busting tracks. Some of these include tracks from ‘Guzarish,’ ‘Taal,’ ‘Saathiya’ and ‘Dil Se.’