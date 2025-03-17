Saira Rahman speaks out on AR Rahman marriage status: “Stop calling me his ex-wife”

Saira Rahman, the estranged wife of legendary composer AR Rahman, has wished him a swift recovery after he was hospitalized due to dehydration. She also clarified that while the couple is separated, they are not officially divorced, urging the media to refrain from calling her his ex-wife.

AR Rahman, known for his soul-stirring music, was in Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing dehydration symptoms. The hospital discharged him after a routine check-up. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also confirmed Rahman’s stable condition and expressed relief that the musician would be back home soon.

Saira Rahman, who is herself recovering from surgery, extended her prayers and support for Rahman during this challenging time.

In a heartfelt statement released through her legal team, she said, “AR is in my prayers, and I wish him the best of health. I stand by him as I recover from my surgery. We truly appreciate the love and support from fans and well-wishers.”

In an accompanying audio message, Saira revealed that Rahman underwent an angioplasty after experiencing chest pain. She thanked Allah for his recovery and clarified their marital status. “I want to make it clear that we are not officially divorced. We are only separated because I’ve been unwell for the past two years. And, I didn’t want to burden him with additional stress.”

Saira also appealed to Rahman’s family and the public to avoid adding pressure on him during his recovery. “My prayers are always with him. I urge everyone, especially his family, to take care of him and avoid any stress.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, announced their separation in November 2024 after nearly three decades of marriage. They share three children – Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.