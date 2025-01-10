Manoj Bajpayee slams Netflix thriller rumors with Kay Kay Menon!

Manoj Bajpayee recently took to his X handle to shut down rumors about his involvement in an upcoming Netflix espionage thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. The rumor, which spread after a publication claimed he and Kay Kay Menon would star in the project, was met with a humorous response from Manoj Bajpayee.

He posted, “Hahaha kaha se ye khabar shuru hote hai bhai?” (Where do these news originate from?), followed by another tweet asking, “Kab hua ye?” (When did this happen?), after tracing the source of the claim.

Advertisement

Hahaha kaha se ye khabar shuru hote hai bhai? https://t.co/vhEeH1cAaT Advertisement — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 9, 2025

Kab hua ye ? https://t.co/7ebOlmM1qy — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 9, 2025

While Manoj Bajpayee has denied the speculation, his fans are still holding out hope for a future collaboration with Kay Kay Menon.

The two actors, despite their immense popularity, have only worked together once before in the 2016 comedy ‘Saat Uchakkey’, a film produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks.

However, both actors have enjoyed successful collaborations with Neeraj Pandey in the past. Manoj starred in two of Neeraj’s films: the 2013 heist thriller ‘Special 26’ and the 2018 spy thriller ‘Aiyaary’.

He also appeared in Neeraj’s productions like ‘Naam Shabana’ (2017) and ‘Missing’ (2018). On the other hand, Kay Kay Menon has been a part of Neeraj’s spy thriller series ‘Special Ops’, which was well-received by audiences.

Manoj is currently busy wrapping up the shoot for ‘The Family Man 3’, the much-anticipated third season of Raj & DK’s popular spy series on Prime Video India. Meanwhile, Kay Kay was last seen in Raj & DK’s espionage show ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, which also premiered on Prime Video India last year.