Sonu Nigam calls out IIFA 2025 after shock snub – Fans rally behind him

Bollywood’s beloved voice, Sonu Nigam, has set social media on fire after being completely ignored by the IIFA Awards 2025. Despite delivering the smash hit ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the veteran singer was left out of the Best Playback Singer (Male) nominations.

The awards, held in Jaipur, featured big names like Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Baadshah, Jubin Nautiyal, and Mitraz. Ultimately, Jubin Nautiyal walked away with the trophy. But for many music lovers, Nigam’s absence from the list felt like a glaring omission.

And Sonu Nigam himself was NOT happy about IIFA snub!

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a screenshot of the nominee list with a biting caption: “Thank you, IIFA… After all, you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy.”

To make his point even clearer, he played ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ in the background, subtly reminding everyone just how deserving the song was.

As expected, fans rushed to his defense. One user wrote, “Sonu Nigam himself is an award. They don’t have the ability to measure the depth of your voice.”

Composer Amaal Malik also joined the conversation, commenting, “Such is the world that we live in… Mazaak banake rakh diya hai (They have made it a joke).”

Many others expressed their frustration, calling the snub unfair and proof that award shows are losing credibility.

For those unfamiliar with Nigam’s impact, here’s a quick reality check: He has sung in over 15 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi. His career spans decades, with countless iconic songs to his name.

He first made waves in 1992 with ‘Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye’ from the TV serial ‘Talash’, and since then, he has been a mainstay in the industry, giving Bollywood some of its most memorable tracks.